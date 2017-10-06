dvd burner not reading dvd

What happens when you try to open the door? What happens when you pop in a DVD? Does it read regular CDs? Give us more info please.
Your drive is experiencing mechanical problems. It is time to retire it and get yourself a new one. When it takes longer to troubleshoot and try to repair than the what? $40 it'll cost to replace it - it is wiser to replace it.
Don't you think?
DVD burners today are disposable... even the high and mighty PLEXTOR line of optical drives are disposable. First DVD +/- RW drive I bought (Sony) cost me $450.00. I recently purchased an NEC dual layer DVD +/- RW drive for $38.00 (no tax/no shipping). We've come a long way... It's time for a new drive.
Opinion: Although optical drives are dirt cheap compared to what they once cost, I still like buying a "Brand" name over the generic crap the office supply stores sell.
Good Luck
rooster
