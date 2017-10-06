Search

dvd burner not reading dvd

By sarahrooster ·
my dvd burner will not read the dvd nor will the door work right can anyone help me please.....
by salvi In reply to dvd burner not reading dv ...

What happens when you try to open the door? What happens when you pop in a DVD? Does it read regular CDs? Give us more info please.

by idowindows In reply to dvd burner not reading dv ...

Your drive is experiencing mechanical problems. It is time to retire it and get yourself a new one. When it takes longer to troubleshoot and try to repair than the what? $40 it'll cost to replace it - it is wiser to replace it.

Don't you think?

by fungus-among-us In reply to dvd burner not reading dv ...

DVD burners today are disposable... even the high and mighty PLEXTOR line of optical drives are disposable. First DVD +/- RW drive I bought (Sony) cost me $450.00. I recently purchased an NEC dual layer DVD +/- RW drive for $38.00 (no tax/no shipping). We've come a long way... It's time for a new drive.

Opinion: Although optical drives are dirt cheap compared to what they once cost, I still like buying a "Brand" name over the generic crap the office supply stores sell.

Good Luck

by lamczyknic3000 In reply to dvd burner not reading dv ...

you could have a defective DVD device or defective DVD

