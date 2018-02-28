Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

dvd drive question

By redace72374 ·
How do I know what programs access my dvd drive when I put a dvd in?? Once I find that out, how do I stop them from accessing it?? I have Windows XP.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Hardware Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums