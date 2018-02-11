Manufacturer drivers
Did you check the drive manufacturers web site for updated drivers?
Driver updates - dvd thinks it's a cd
Did that for both systems before I did anything else.
Having the same problem with my old box
Dell D600, XP Pro. No way to predict when it will do it. Seems to really resent having a DVD in the drive.
Oddly, I am not seeing the same problem with XP Media Edition. Or at least, not yet...
Haven't found a fix either but am watching with interest.
T2
On a new media center PC
that I purchased pre-built, I had the issue for a while. It is a dvd +/- RW DL lightscribe.
When it installed during the setup, it was found as said writer. Upon first using it, it changed to a cd drive and Roxio could not copy a cd or dvd, let alone use the lightscribe.
So, I couldnt let it go at all. AND Yes, the problem occurs in media center as well.
To fix it I blew away the drive and Roxio SW. Then I re-installed them. Works fine. P.S. Sonic/Roxio Digital Media sucks, if you want to use Roxio, use EZ CD/DVD Creator 6. Otherwise, try a different solution (like Nero).
Did Anything Get Resolved?
My DVD Drive thinks it's a CD Drive. I am using Windows 2000 but I don't think that matters.
How can I get my DVD ROM to recognize DVDs? I did install Nero software too, but it (also) will only recognize the drive as a CD, not DVD...
Adobe did it
The problem is Adobe. If you want to mess with your registry, you can fix it, maybe...good luck...Wow...what a trip...
http://www.adobe.com/cfusion/knowledgebase/index.cfm?id=328585
Adobe-Roxio thing...Installed Adobe Photoshop Elements but didn't connect the problem until I did a Goggle search...
starmaiden...
I was going to buy a new drive...
Didn't work for me
I also suspect it's an Adobe-Roxio conflict. But I've uninstalled Roxio and Nero, and tweaked my registry as described, and still "not recognized." So I reinstalled Nero, and still "not recognized."
It seems like I'm running out of options.
DVD drive thinks it a CD
System One - (XP SP2, 1 DVD-rom and 1 DVD-RW) Worked fine one day and the next when I insert a dvd the os changes the drive from dvd-rw to cd-drive. Now I can't read or burn any dvd's. I'm still working on this one. My burn software tells me I inserted a CD and not a DVD.
System 2 - (XP SP2, 2 DVD-RW drives) Again this system worked fine until one day both drives switched from DVD-RW to CD when I inserted a DVD drive. Tried MANY things but the problem did not go away. As with XP it was time to rebuild the system anyway so I reformated C and reloaded XP. Guess what the drives now work but still switch to CD when I insert the DVD. ??? My burn software here tells me it ok to burn a dvd and will do it.
I'm betting that this issue is deep inside the registry or bad driver file within the OS. I do not beleive it has anything to do with dirt ( I agree with some comments that dirt effects DVD before CDs ).
By the way I never cleaned or touched the two dvd drives in the system.
Ideas anyone? I would have to reformat system one since I just did system 2.
