Dynamips / Dynagen - Cisco Router Emulation - Video Tutorials

Hello,

I recently created a few video tutorials for Dynamips / Dynagen Cisco router emulation software. This software runs actual IOS images for 2691, 3640, 3660 and 7200 platforms. Great for studying for certification tests and getting familiar with the IOS command options

Here is a link for the video tutorials:
http://www.blindhog.net/category/dynamips/

Enjoy!

