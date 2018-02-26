Collapse -
For most NL issues...
.. a clearing of the cache and cookies fixes the issue, more so since we just recently went through an upgrade which did cause some issues with the NL links.
If after you have tried the current suggestion should it continue let me know and I'll have it checked into further.
-Tammy
E-mail link issues
I am not sure if anyone else is experincing this but I can not access the Techrfepublic newsletter links for the last couple of weeks. I experinced this issue way back in 2007 but was fixed at that time. All other embeded links from other newsletters works fine. Anyone has any ideaa that I can try?
See the error message that I am getting.
error message
Network Error (tcp_error)
A communication error occurred: ""
The Web Server may be down, too busy, or experiencing other problems preventing it from responding to requests. You may wish to try again at a later time.
For assistance, contact your network support team
**********************************************
Thanks in advance.
