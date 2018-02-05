Editions of NT 4 and 2000
Not sure if this is it, but I know what you mean about the Enterprise showing up on the boot screen. Have you tried CTRL, ALT & Del and logging off? Can't remember if it would be at that screen. Most services will continue to run even if you do this. I know SQL and SYBASE will if you are running database management software.
I'm not sure but I also seem to remember that if you are running Enterprise, you should have I think an Enterprise Application shortcut on in the Administrative Tools area on the start menu. It's been a little while so I can't be for certain.
Ben
Start by looking at the General tab of system information.
Next, check out this MS page for more ideas.
http://msdn.microsoft.com/library/default.asp?url=/library/en-us/netmgmt/netmgmt/win95_server_info_1_str.asp
Remove any spaces from the pasted link.
For W9X, they have a list of files and dates. I could not find the same for NT.
Chas
You might try to use Windows NT diagnostics...
Forgive my vagueness, I haven't had an "NT" Server loaded in a while.
Open the local NT diagnostics applet. You should be able to find it under Accessories - System tools.
Once you have it open, see if you can find a place to connect to another system.
Again forgive my vagueness. I dont have the systems loaded up to test this and am working from memory.
You should be able to see the version of the OS if yuo can get the remote connection.
Let me know if it helps.
Read the contents of your c:\boot.ini file. If you haven't modified this file from it's default it will say Windows NT Server, Enterprise Edition Version 4.0 if it is Enterprise Edition, and just Windows NT Server Version 4.0 if it is not.
I was wondering if there is any way that I can determine the edition of an NT 4.0 server without rebooting the server. There are 2 editions 1: NT Server and 2: NT Enterprise Server. In order to upgrade an NT server you can use a Windows 2000 Server or Advanced Server CD to do the installation. However if the NT edition is Enterprise then ONLY Windows 2000 Advanced server can be installed. To determine which version of Windows 2000 Server I will need to upgrade to I require the NT edition. Any help will be GREATLY appreciated.
Regards
ShaMen
