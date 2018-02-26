Search

Emails that won't send

By Bobaliscious
Hello, all. I work at a relatively small ISP, and I am having a problem with members of my domain emailing a specific domain. One of their users has been able to contact them, and they claim that my domain is not being blocked. Still, emails will not go from our domain to theirs (the reverse works fine, however). Their techs will not return my calls, so I am kind of on my own here. Do the fine people at techrepublic know how to tell where an email stops? If I could find that out, I could tell for sure where the problem is. The mailer-daemon returns an "SMTP connection failed". My mail server is a windows 2000 server machine, and outgoing emails are not being scanned by my spamfilter. As far as I can tell, my DNS server is resolving the correct address for their domain and mailserver. Any ideas? Thanks in advance.

