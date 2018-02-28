eMule: How risky is it?

If you can see the internet through this then so do others..
It does not matter if you are running a live cd or you have the software on your hdd, if someone wants to take you down then they can. The only way you are safe is by not going on the internet. But then what is the use of a computer if you can not hook up. You can still get a virus (though very rare i must add) that can disable your bios. Still give it go but have something in play like a firewall if that disk has one on activate it before hand.
a PC setup with LimeWire that is used for occasions like this. Bare XP install with Antivirus on a 40 GB Hard Drive that has a 10 GB Primary for the OS and what is left of the Drive as another Partition to save to. I use Acronis on this PC with a Recovery Partition. If anything goes wrong I am up and running again in no time. Used cautiously P2P can be a good way to go.
It's probably safe particularly if it is a big package
I have personally never used eMute so I have do direct experience with it but using it the way you describe should be reasonably safe.
If you are really Paranoid use the CD in a Reader not a burner to boot the system from.
Because I'm cheap and lazy the system that I use like that only has the bare minimum in it but then again it's not used much and it was made from spare parts lying around at the time.
Just remember to scan the storage device before using it anywhere else.
I connect the computer in question directly to the ISP's Interfacing device and have no other computers or LAN connection present when I do things like this. I expect problems and so far have been presently surprised. But I may add So Far.
I'm surprised eMule has anything you want ...
I spent an afternoon wandering through the eMule hallways and found it rather confusing - but HEY!, maybe that's just me! :^0
I've utilised p2p in the form of Limewire and occasionally run through uTorrent. All of these instances are through my Acer laptop.
Maybe that's what destroyed my hard drive.
Still, better (?) to lose a 60GB laptop hard drive than a 500GB tower hard drive eh?
I tend to shut the network down when the Acer is wirelessly connected to any p2p source, and religiously scan any completed downloads before using/transferring them.
With suitable precautions, in all seriousness, I don't think you're at any more risk than usual. :)
After all, when I was growing up my Granny used to tell me I could catch nasty things from dirty toilet-seats, but nowadays we all know that the typical computer keyboard is more highly contaminated than most toilet seats - I'm still trying to find the guy who sat on MY keyboard!!
