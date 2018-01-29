Question
Encrypted cloud email services supported workflows
Our small office is looking to setup a second cloud email account, but this one we want secure.
Our use cases are two (pun intended) simple: 1. office to client; and 2. client to office, where client does not (presumably) have an account with the same provider.
Anyone know of a provider that handles the (non-user) client to office case, specifically? Assumption is that the client's email client - likely a web-interface for the email service? - would, presumably, need to acquire the office's public key in order to encrypt the email.
???