Ending Applications

I recently realised that on my system when I shut down any of the Microsoft office suite applications (word, excel, powerpoint) that the process (e.g WINWORD.EXE) continues to run. This prevents me from being able to stop any hardware (e.g jump drive) which I had accessed with the application. I have to use the task manager and stop the process. Can anyone tell me why this might be happening and how I can corect this problem.

I haven't tested this but it may do the job for you. Create a Batch file to run it.
Command Line Process Viewer/Killer/Suspender for Windows NT/2000/XP
http://www.beyondlogic.org/solutions/processutil/processutil.htm

Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.

If you think that any of these posts have solved or contributed to solving the problem, please Mark them as Helpful so that others may benefit from the outcome.

Thanks but

by stabp In reply to See if this helps

Much thanks for replying to my query. Right now I simply use the task manager to stop the process. Reading the referenced article it suggest that the proposed solution is where the task manager has stopped functioning or has been disabled. Since my task manager is still functioning and as I do not have a lot of experience with creating batch files (I am really a self-taught user) I will continue to use the task manager to stop the process. Nevertheless thanks for your assistance.

Have you considered.....

by ThumbsUp2 In reply to Thanks but

... using the Detect and Repair feature of Office? Of course, that will require the original installation CD.

Without knowing what operating system and version of Office, there's not much else we can help you with.

Thanks

by stabp In reply to Have you considered.....

I have already done the detect and repair thing but that has not changed the situation. I am using Windows XP Service Pack 2 and Office 2003.

I thnak you for your assistance.

Something else to try if you are useing outlook

by Jacky Howe In reply to Thanks but

In Outlook, go to Tools, Options, Mail Format and Disable Microsoft Word as the Editor. Click OK.
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
If you think that any of the posts that have been made by all TR Members, have solved or contributed to solving the problem, please Mark them as Helpful so that others may benefit from the outcome.

Thanks for your suggestions

by stabp In reply to Something else to try if ...

Actually Outlook is the only application in the suite that I do not use. However the problem exist with all the applications (word, excel, powerpoint, publisher)

This could be worth a try

by Jacky Howe In reply to Thanks for your suggestio ...

Do a search for and rename the normal.dot file. Restart Word and a new normal.dot file will be created.
Normal.dot is located in C:\Documents and Settings\"Username"\Application Data\Microsoft\Templates folder. It is a hidden file, so you will have to unhide hidden files. In Explorer go to the Menu and select Tools, Folders Options, View. Check "Show hidden files and folders". Click OK.
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
If you think that any of the posts that have been made by all TR Members, have solved or contributed to solving the problem, please Mark them as Helpful so that others may benefit from the outcome.

This might be of interest you your Winword.EXE issue..

by Peconet Tietokoneet-217038187993258194678069903632 In reply to Ending Applications

http://www.neuber.com/taskmanager/index.html

Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.

