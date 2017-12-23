Ending Applications

See if this helps
I haven't tested this but it may do the job for you. Create a Batch file to run it.
Command Line Process Viewer/Killer/Suspender for Windows NT/2000/XP
http://www.beyondlogic.org/solutions/processutil/processutil.htm
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
Thanks but
Much thanks for replying to my query. Right now I simply use the task manager to stop the process. Reading the referenced article it suggest that the proposed solution is where the task manager has stopped functioning or has been disabled. Since my task manager is still functioning and as I do not have a lot of experience with creating batch files (I am really a self-taught user) I will continue to use the task manager to stop the process. Nevertheless thanks for your assistance.
Have you considered.....
... using the Detect and Repair feature of Office? Of course, that will require the original installation CD.
Without knowing what operating system and version of Office, there's not much else we can help you with.
Thanks
I have already done the detect and repair thing but that has not changed the situation. I am using Windows XP Service Pack 2 and Office 2003.
I thnak you for your assistance.
Something else to try if you are useing outlook
In Outlook, go to Tools, Options, Mail Format and Disable Microsoft Word as the Editor. Click OK.
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
Thanks for your suggestions
Actually Outlook is the only application in the suite that I do not use. However the problem exist with all the applications (word, excel, powerpoint, publisher)
This could be worth a try
Do a search for and rename the normal.dot file. Restart Word and a new normal.dot file will be created.
Normal.dot is located in C:\Documents and Settings\"Username"\Application Data\Microsoft\Templates folder. It is a hidden file, so you will have to unhide hidden files. In Explorer go to the Menu and select Tools, Folders Options, View. Check "Show hidden files and folders". Click OK.
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
This might be of interest you your Winword.EXE issue..
http://www.neuber.com/taskmanager/index.html
Please post back if you have any more problems or questions.
Ending Applications
