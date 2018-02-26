Question
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Answers
Share your knowledge
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
Enterprise Layer 3 switch advice
Could anybody offer advice on collapsed core and access level hardware for a small business network(60 employees 4 servers, no VoIP, a dozen printers,10 departments)servers are fairly benign in functionality with really the file server offering any serious load.
Most information I find seems geared to either SOHO or large enterprises.
It's a greenfield installation and I'm involved with full infrastructure implementation.
I'm fairly familiar with older Cisco hardware.
My initial thought is to divide the companies departments into separate vlans connected through some access switches and a pair of access switches for the servers that are routed by a pair of layer 3 switches. My knowledge of layer 3 switches really ended after my ccna days.
I apologise if I haven't provided enough information. I'm kind of out of my depth in the buying department.
I had considered utilising Cisco 4500 series hardware for my collapsed core switches (that's the advice I have found so far)however looking at the prices prompted me to reach out for advice. Not entirely locked in on access switches either however I felt securing the layer 3 switches first would provide a solid foundation for the rest of the implementation.
considering redundancy and load balance seems to drive the overall price way beyond what I have done in the past.
I appreciate any advice on this.
Cheers everyone.