Error Message during Windows Update

By marty
What could be preventing me from completing the windows update on my Win2K domain controller?? I've been getting the error message for about a month now. The event viewer displays the following:
Source: Windows Update V3 Category: None: Event ID 16389. The description for Event ID (16389) in Source (WindowsUpdateV3) cannot be found. The local computer may not have the necessary registry information or message dll files to display messages from a remote computer. The following is part of the event: V3_2j5265 Install security update, Feb. 12,2002 [1,10,101,0]2002-0409 11:44:32 (1) (FAIL)0 0x80004005 unspecified error.

Error Message during Windows Update

by petemcc

from eventid.net:

"This problems appears to be caused by a corruption in the update cache. This may happen to Service Packs or security updates. Do a manual update by connecting to http://corporate.windowsupdate.microsoft.com, and keep a local copy of the update files just in case you need to reapply the update."

see: http://www.eventid.net/display.asp?eventid=16389.&source=

