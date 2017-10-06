Error on loading os
First off,what OS are you using,and second is it your machine.Ndisman.vxd or.vdx is a network term file that 16/32 bit uses for sending internet info.You would need the disc to allow that file to be downloaded to the appropriate place in the system files.Someone may not have allowed the connection to finish the download.Or a disc file was not succesfully uninstalled,reinstall it.
Hi,
If you have the cd of windows, go to the control panel, network settings.
Make a note of your network settings, then delete all the protocols and service.
Reboot, and then install them back again.
Something correpted the network settings.
To find out which program did that is a different issue with the details that you provided
Leoopld
After that it, when the icons appear it says:
"unastallation error"
unable to open the installation log registry key noshow. installation will not continue.
I cancel this message ans the system goes up.
It seems that somebody tried to unistall a program without success. how can I find out what is the cause and correct it.
