Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

By f-3266854 ·
I was wondering if there is any way around the 120 day period or do I have to install every four months?

Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

by dblacquiere In reply to Evaluation Windows 2000 A ...

there is you need to edit the reg...send me a email and I will see if i can find the hive to edit.

Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

by f-3266854 In reply to Evaluation Windows 2000 A ...

Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

by cbutler In reply to Evaluation Windows 2000 A ...

http://www.supertips.nl/windows2000/page1.htm

This is what I was able to find after a quick search of the web. I think that is what you are looking for.

Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

by f-3266854 In reply to Evaluation Windows 2000 A ...

Evaluation Windows 2000 Advanced Server

by f-3266854 In reply to Evaluation Windows 2000 A ...

