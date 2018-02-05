Hi
Can you post the full event details here please? The event number is OK, but knowing the source would help a lot, and also the application you were using. Can also tell us what you were trying to do when the error occurred....
Reject this answer if you do post these details
even if this is not you, it will show you what we need to look up your error...if you are up on the latest patches and this used to work and now doesnt' i'd post this to microsoft support email.
meanwhile, i found this at support.microsoft.com searching windows 2000 svr 'event id 4096'
Dr. Watson Error in Lsass.exe with Event ID 4097 When You Log On to an Active Directory Domain Environment
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;822360
it doesn't add up that you post this type of message w/o details you must know we need...if you are really that green i suggest few dollars for a year membership to eventid.net...
Go on, post the full details and describe what you are trying to do when this happens.
Event ID 4097
Win 2000 server SP4
Seems to happen with the Raid card which is not in use
Source: DrWatson
Description: The application, <application name>, generated an application error The error occurred on <date and time> The exception generated was <error code> at address <memory address> (<function name>
Data: 0000: 0d 0a 0d 0a 41 70 70 6c ....Appl etc?
