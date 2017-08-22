Search

By mugtojug
Linux starters

by mugtojug In reply to everybody invited

i have heard alot about linux it's security features,free availibility ,how bad windows is.But whatever ihave seen of Linux exept command lines, i haven't seen anything extra in fact i think windows is more user friendly.suse is ok but DSL(damn small Linux)which is asmall download can boot from cd.the interface is so crapy that it would scare away the new users.

Linux starters

by jmgarvin In reply to Linux starters

Have you checked my blog or taken a look at Fedora Core 4? You might like that!

Linux starters

by gjwassil In reply to Linux starters

If you want to try a Linux distro that can boot from a CD try
SimplyMEPIS. You can download a iso burn it to a CD and use the live CD
to see if you like it. If you do you can install from the CD. One thing
is that the system will run slow from the CD but you can see if your
system resources are recognized and has the functions tou need.
Find it at:  www.mepis.org

