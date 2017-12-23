Search

Excel 2007 able to handle simultaneous logins like Access? Doubtful right?

By tech ·
One of our departments has hired an outside consultant to write a database to report on how efficiently their work is being done. We know that it will require, among other things, the ability for about 15-20 unique user IDs with defined access privileges and it should support simultaneous logins. The consultant is telling us this can be done in Excel 2007. I find this very hard to believe. We're still a 2003 shop and I haven't used Excel 2007 yet so I don't know if this is at all the case but I'm very wary. Would love to hear everyone's thoughts on whether or not this is way off base, as I'm afraid it is, or there are some new elements in Excel 2007 that do in fact make this possible.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

