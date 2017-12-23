Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Excel 2007 Save As Bug?

By emuhlethaler ·
I have Excel 2007 installed on my computer. When I open a .xls document with Excel 2007 and do a Save > As and save the document with a new file name (still using the .xls file format) Excel will create the new .xls file as it should, however it modifies the time stamp of the original file to match the one that I just saved. I tried this with Word 2007 and this does not happen. Does anyone have a solution to this?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Software Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums