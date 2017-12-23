Search

Excel - Clearing formatted cells

By GJ2008 ·
Hi, I'm trying to enter 001, 002, etc in to a row of cells but the numbers keep changing back to 1, 2, etc. Is there anyway to change this so the numbers appear how I want to. I've already tried 'Edit, Clear Formats' but it didn't make any difference. Also, 'Format, Cells, Number is set to General'.

by Don Christner In reply to Excel - Clearing formatte ...

Change the cell format to Text, numbers can't have leading zeroes.

Don

by GJ2008 In reply to

by DKlippert In reply to Excel - Clearing formatte ...

You can use a Custom format like
000 or 000#
Appending an ' will make the number text

by GJ2008 In reply to Excel - Clearing formatte ...

