Excel Colours

By jimmy
I have been trying to place a background colour in an excel spreadsheet cell.
Unfortunately, the colour orange does not seem to be listed as an option in my copy of excel and add more colours option is greyed out whereas in my friends version it isnot and she has the ability to place orange as a background colour also.
How can i add more colours to the colour pallete?

Excel Colours

by DKlippert In reply to Excel Colours

Excel can only use 56 colors.
You might reset your palette to default. Make sure you?re using a high color display setting and then look at these sites:

http://www.cpearson.com/excel/colors.htm

http://j-walk.com/ss/excel/tips/tip49.htm

http://www.geocities.com/davemcritchie/excel/colors.htm

(There are no spaces in the URLs)

Here?s code to create a color table:
(Type the Q number in the search box at support.microsoft.com)

Sample Visual Basic Code to Create Color Index Table

Q149170

Excel Colours

by jimmy In reply to Excel Colours

Thanks for the reply but this doesn't really help me.
The problem i have is this ok. in word or excel when i insert a table k and want to make a cells background colour say orange i go to table properties and borders and shading ok.
I DONT have the option to make the cell ornage but can make it green, blue, black, yellow, red, pink, etc. Why cant i make the damn cell orange?

Excel Colours

by brian In reply to Excel Colours

Check your colors by going to
Tools
Options
Color

Excel Colours

by brian In reply to Excel Colours

From Excel...

Excel Colours

by jimmy In reply to Excel Colours

Excel Colours

by jimmy In reply to Excel Colours

