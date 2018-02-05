well, if recent enough version of Excel, it may have the Intelliprint 'feature'. (Excel 2002, 2003).
if so, you can fool Excel into not printing the second page by formatting the text as hidden...
see this article for more info:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;288968
otherwise, why not make a print macro that only prints the first page. then assign the macro a button on the toolbar...maybe even remove the normal 'print' icon from the toolbar to prevent 'assidents'
Excel - 'non printing' cells
