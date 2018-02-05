Search

Excel - 'non printing' cells

How can I specify that some cells on a sheet are not to be printed, as in lists prepared for drop down cells (ie: data validation) that are created in a part of the sheet other than the immediately visible 'page 1'. The reason for this question is to avoid the need for the person filling in the form to have to remember to print only 'page 1', rather than the whole spread sheet.

well, if recent enough version of Excel, it may have the Intelliprint 'feature'. (Excel 2002, 2003).
if so, you can fool Excel into not printing the second page by formatting the text as hidden...
see this article for more info:
http://support.microsoft.com/default.aspx?scid=kb;en-us;288968

otherwise, why not make a print macro that only prints the first page. then assign the macro a button on the toolbar...maybe even remove the normal 'print' icon from the toolbar to prevent 'assidents'

