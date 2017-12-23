Exchange 2000 IS size solutions
A Google search brought up these references:
http://tinyurl.com/gbt2
DKlippert-
Thanks, I'll look at the links you provided to see what the competition looks like. I'll continue to leave this open for a while and see if anyone wants to add personal experiences with any products that meet my needs.
I do not have any experience with this product (I'm in a Lotus Domino environment), but there does seem to be a lot of praise for this Enterprise Vault.
Here is a good link:
http://www.groupwaretechnology.com/kvs.htm
There is even a case study done on it here.
Here are a couple other links.
First, from www.thinplanet.com article:
"Ancillary Server-Based Computing Benefits
Companies tend to save so much money when migrating from fat-client to server-based computing that they can afford to build much more robust data centers. They can also easily afford Exchange enhancement products such as Enterprise Vault by KVS. Enterprise Vault greatly reduces data storage requirements and enables far superior document classification and retrieval (Enterprise Vault's ability to dramatically reduce the cost of discovery in the event of Sarbanes-Oxley related requests can generate an ROI that stands on its own). "
And an article on www.computerworld.com at:
http://www.computerworld.com/softwaretopics/software/groupware/story/0,10801,60685,00.html
(please remove any spaces)
Just more praise for this product.
Joseph Moore-
Thanks. While I'll take it with a grain of salt [groupwaretechnology is a partner of KVS, so I would expect good news from them], the information in the case study in particular is helpful. I'll give you a piece of the points, too.
Some different options:
http://www.exchangearchivesolution.com/
http://www.msgsave.com/
http://www.softhing.com/oea/info.html
I am currently looking into a product from www.kvsinc.com called Vault which will help my firm pare down the size of the IS.
It would help backup windows and access times, and looks, generally, like a good system.
However, we want to make sure we look at all players in this field. I'm looking for people with experience with this product to give me some meaningful feedback [positive and/or negative] or for feedback about other products that accomplish this same sort of thing.
My environment is Exchange 2000, Outlook 98, and OWA. We will be upgrading to Outlook XP in six or so months, but the solution should be in place before that time, so it still has to work with OL98.
I look forward to all information, thanks.
