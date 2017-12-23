what is the detail scenario? are mailboxes host and front end functions in the same svr and Global Catlg server is in that machine too or in internal? Usually in firewall some ports should be open for exch:
135 (Exch SA, IS, MTA, RPC), 25(SMTP), 691(IISAdmin), 80&443(HTTP&HTTPS), 119&563(NNTP), 3268, 389(LDAP&GAL), 53 (DNS) and it depends on opened services like POP3 & IMAP4 & its SSL(110,143,995,993)
The good scenario is using a front end svr in dmz and a mailboxes svr n GC in internal
This senario is giving problem
Hi
This same senario giving mail delay problem.then i open all ports between dmz to inside , still proble is there, tthen connected exchange in inside everythings are working fine.but customer wnat only this senario. Anybody having solution for this?
Pls help??
Exchange 2003 in DMZ
