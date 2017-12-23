exchange 2003 mailbox problem

Next steps must help you to handle this error message via Backup Exec...
1. Click the Windows "Start" button on your Backup Exec server. Click "All Programs," then click "Symantec." Click "Backup Exec Console" to open the main backup console.
2. Right-click the Exchange server in the list of backup servers. Select "New" then "Restore Job." A new window opens with several configuration options.
3. Click the "View by Resource" tab. Click a date to view a list of mailboxes. Check the mailbox you want to restore from the list.
4. Click the "Microsoft Exchange Redirection" on the left panel. In the center detail pane, check the option labeled "Redirect Exchange Sets." In the "Restore to" text box, type your Exchange server name where you want to restore the files.
5. Click "Restore" to start the process. This may take several minutes, depending on the size of the mailbox that needs restoration.
1. Most probable reason for error “1053” could be incompatibility with Framework installation against the service pack for Exchange Server. So here at first ensure that updated .NET Framework is installed for your Exchange.
2. Also it may be possible that here System Attendant is not able to find any of its default containers such as Exchange Enterprise Servers, Exchange Services, and Exchange Domain Servers. If the group does not exist in default containers, then possibility is Exchange System Attendant refuses to start and can cause obstacles in starting up of IIS.
3. Or it could be jcb.dll file in callback library missing or corrupt. To work around, copy jcb.dll file from Exchange 2003 SP2 installation disc to “Exchsrvr/bin” folder.
However, if still you are not able to track this problem, in that case your IIS would be corrupt, which could get corrupt due to any reasons like unexpected system shutdown, data being incorrectly written to the disk etc.
You can take a look at this article ( https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/kb/839174 ) that provides the guidelines to fix this issues and registry editing should be performed by those who are sufficiently experienced in the use of the registry editor application. Please following the below given steps:
1.Go to Start >> Run >> and type regedit
2.Navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control
3.With the control folder selected, right click in the panel on the right and select new DWORD Value
4.Name the new DWOR ServicesPipeTimeout
5.Right-click ServicesPipeTimeout, and then click Modify
6.Click Decimal, type '180000', and then click OK
7.Restart the computer.
Microsoft Exchange Information Store service will not start.
Could not start the Microsoft Exchange Information Store service on Local Computer
Error 1053: The service did not respond to the start or control request in a timely fashion.
Unable to mount mailbox.
