Exchange 5.5 (GAB) administration
this may work for you:
create an NT global group for the people that will need this access (or use an existing group) and assign permissions to the recipients container (you may also need to assign permissions to the server as well) you can enable the permission views on each object by clicking on tools/options and checking the first two boxes.
you may need to play around with this a little bit, but you can assign modify user attributes (such as the phone number, etc) without assigning them delete capabilities.
let me know if it works for you!
Exchange 5.5 (GAB) administration
*sigh*
Wow! Who would have thought it would be that easy. Here is what I did based on your suggestion. (for argument sake lets say that the existing NT group was DOMAIN\HRD)
Gave DOMAIN\HRD "Logon Rights" to the SITE. On "Recipients" container gave DOMAIN\HRD "Modify User Attributes".
Installed Exchange Admin on HR machine locked the machine down to DOMAIN\HRD members only via Local Security policy. Edited view for HR personnel on Exchange admin, in other words removed the left column and toolbar from the window and set the view to Mailboxes only. (of course they can just change it back, but I don?t think that I have a choice)
Outstanding security issues that I will just have to live with unless someone thinks of something better: Members of DOMAIN\HRD are able to view Hidden Recipients on the Server, as well as delete and add distribution lists members, and delete and add e-mail address for users, i.e. aaron@home.net could be deleted and replaced with aaron_w@home.net. =( But I guess I'll have to trust them.
Exchange 5.5 (GAB) administration
Answer number 1, nice.. I'll test it out tomorrow, thanks.
Exchange 5.5 (GAB) administration
This question was closed by the author
Exchange 5.5 (GAB) administration
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.