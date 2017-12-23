Collapse -
Exchange 5.5 Guru Help needed!
by a.grogan
It can be done - but it is a bit messy, have you thought of Building an E2K server in your Windows 2000 domain and then using the Migration Wizard in E2K to move all of the information - it is cleaner.
Exchange 5.5 Guru Help needed!
Please note:- Both the domains are trusted.
My question is:-
Is it okay if I install exchange 5.5 in windows 2000 domain joining the existing site in windows NT domain and then move all mailboxes and public folders over and later delete the primary windows NT 4.0 domain completely. How will it affect my new exchange server in windows 2000 domain.
I just want to have one exchange server in 2000 domain. Is there any thing complex about this. Please let me know. Has anybody done this before?
I will really appreciate your help.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.