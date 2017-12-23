Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
if you have access to the admin console, set up a custom recipient with the SMTP address of the user account you want the mail to go to, then open the user account that the mail is coming from and select the delivery options tab, then select alternate recipient and delivery mail to both.
hope this helps
Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
This answers only half of the problem. Having incoming mail routed to an alternate recipient can be done this way. But if I am trying to have all outgoing mail from account A be copied to account B this will not work.
Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
Are you needing to keep a copy of all emails sent and received from the server? If so, it is possible, and pretty easy to set up. It's called Message Journaling, and Microsoft has downloadable instructions for setting it up.
I don't have the URL handy, but search the KB for Message Journaling under the Exchange Server topic.
Hope this helps.
Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
I had two problems setting up journaling, solutions below.
Make sure you use the X500 address of the object you want to send to. The easiest way to find this out is to open the admin program in raw mode and copy the raw object property OBJ Dist-Name.
If you want ot use a different custom attribute from 10, check out the custom attribute in the schema in raw mode and record the MAPI-ID value. Convert this decimal munber to hex, and use that in the registry.
Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
If seting up a customer recipent on the Exchange Server can be done, you should able to leave a copy of the email on the account.
Example
Forwarding email from Account A to Account B
Steps to do that
1) Setup Account B as a customer recipent
2) Open the Account A's mailbox proporty
3) Choose the Delivery Option tab
4) Click on the Alternative reciptent and choose Account B
5) Click on leave a copy on the Account A
That should do it.
Exchange E-Mail Forwarding
Thanks
Fred Paredes
