Prepend Domain Name
When your users login to OWA, do they prepend their domain name to their username? In order to fully authenticate to OWA, you need to prepend the domain name to the username at login. For example, Domain\Username. This authentication then gives access to public folders.
Ensure virtual server settings are good
If you're using a front-end server, ensure that the Exchange Virtual Server authentication settings for both mailboxes and Public Folders are correct.
Adding the domain name (as earlier posted) would be a good thing as well.
Exchange question
That is a feature that is turned off by default in Exchange 2003. Load the OWA Admin tool and turn it on - its called 'Enable Freedocs'
Permissions on the public folders
When viewing the permissions on the public folder, what is the anonymous and default account set to? Default should be set to Author and anonymous should be set to congtributator
Exchange question
