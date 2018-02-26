Collapse -
by robo_dev
See www.eventid.net link below
http://www.eventid.net/display.asp?eventid=8231&eventno=2553&source=MSExchangeAL&phase=1
exchange system manager not responding
des.
Permanent failure reported by policy group provider for 'CN=System Policies,CN=domain name FACTORY,CN=Microsoft Exchange,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,DC=domain name,DC=com':'MAD.EXE', error=80040103. Taking provider offline.
I think there is a problem with connection between DC and exhange server
could any one help
thank you
