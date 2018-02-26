exchange system manager not responding

Search

in my domian network I have server as DC and another server is ms-exchange server 2003 I tried to check an account mailbox and I found that when pressing on it the system manager stops responding. when I checked the event log I found so many errors with I 8231
Permanent failure reported by policy group provider for 'CN=System Policies,CN=domain name FACTORY,CN=Microsoft Exchange,CN=Services,CN=Configuration,DC=domain name,DC=com':'MAD.EXE', error=80040103. Taking provider offline.
I think there is a problem with connection between DC and exhange server
could any one help
