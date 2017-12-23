Search

Execute automatically .exe

By ogruizr ·
I have a file .exe in a share folder in a Server W2000. I need to send an e-mail, using Outlook 2000, to everyone in the company and everytime they receive that e-mail the file .exe executes automaticaly. I need the file executes in background. How can I do that??

Execute automatically .exe

by Gigelul In reply to Execute automatically .ex ...

For what is this exe file? You can try to run it using scripts in logon process.
Using outlook I don't think you can do this automatically without user interventions.

