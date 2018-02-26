General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Networks Forum
0 total posts
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
0
-
1
-
0
-
1
-
1
Experiences calling Microsoft "Professional" Tech Support?
Personally, I have never found it to be productive - in fact, it's been COUNTERPRODUCTIVE - to call them. My boss forces me to call them. I've usually found the solution on my own while spending hours trying to explain to the person on the other end of the line the problem, which they can never really grasp. I'm curious what others' experiences have been. I'm thinking of offering my own services in this way as I'm sure I would do a better job than anyone I've dealt with at Microsoft.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.