Explorer.exe Application Error
Getting an application eror of this sort indicates that the application is still processing when it is interrupted and thus gives a warning to protcet you from crashing the application.Once you end the task and it recorded in logging as a record as to what happened,after that is ended it proceeds to process the your to maybe shutdown and thus empty the system tray to proceed with shutdown.
Give the machine to process before you begin or end.
Explorer.exe Application Error
I don't know if this helps:
I had the same problem on an WIN 98 SE machine after I upgraded IE. I had to reinstall windows. I waited awile before upgrading IE again to get the patches.
Kalman
kalmang@teachers.org
Explorer.exe Application Error
This suggests to me that your background process (Explorer.exe), and not any specific application, is unstable. Have you recently added IE? Or another program that installs hooks into Explorer.exe? Explorer.exe is responsible for running normal NT processes such as Find, Run, Windows NT Explorer, My Computer, Network Neighborhood...etc. So what is really crashing is this desktop functionality. Remove IE 5.5. Reinstall SP. INstalla known good, working, IE.
Explorer.exe Application Error
I got similar problems with NT4.0 Server, and in my case the correct solution was (surprisingly!) what Microsoft recommended. Problem was actually generated by ole32.dll and when I upgraded it everything started to work just fine. The date of the file is: 02/23/00 and size 701,200 bytes. I hope this helps also in your case.
Explorer.exe Application Error
*****************************
Explorer.exe - application error
The instruction at "0x2300381e" referenced memory at "0x2300381e". The memory could not be "read".
Click on OK to terminate the application.
Click on CANCEL to debug the application.
*****************************
Clicking on OK makes the error go away, but the system tray empties. It also generates an entry in the event log (source: winlogon, event I 1002) with the following text:
The shell stopped unexpectedly and Explorer.exe was restarted.
On my previous machine, Iused to get a similar error, but accompanied by a Dr. Watson dialog box along with any programs in my startup folder being rerun. Whatever advice or help anyone could provide would be greatly appreciated.
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.