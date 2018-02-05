Search

Export terminal server users

By Nicolas Solop ·
Hi all I need to set a group that will contain all of my terminal server users (windows NT domain). I have about 2000+ users of this domain and I don't wan't to check one by one the users locking for which one has terminal server access.
Do you have an idea of how export terminal server properties on a windows nt domain?
Nicolas Solop
The unsupported MS tool "ADmodify" should be able to export this information. I have used the tool to update the Terminal Server Profile field on a bunch of users, but I never did an export and can't guarantee a cure.

