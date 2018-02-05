Collapse -
by Arne.Tredal
The unsupported MS tool "ADmodify" should be able to export this information. I have used the tool to update the Terminal Server Profile field on a bunch of users, but I never did an export and can't guarantee a cure.
Export terminal server users
Do you have an idea of how export terminal server properties on a windows nt domain?
Thanks in advance.
Nicolas Solop
BA, Argentina
