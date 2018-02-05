Search

Extremely slugish OS

By jborza ·
For some time now I've noticed my system getting more and more slugish. I've performed several suggested maintenances to no avail. At best of times, there would be a momentary improvement, then, the response time would turn to a crawl. Wether in a Application or on the Internet, with all (3) IE, Google Chrome, or FireFox, all the same results.

I have tried to, "de-fragment or clean," my registry, (at some point learning that that proceedure may cause more harm then, good.

Short of Clean-Re-Install of OS, I am exhausted all my know how.
Could anyone help out?
Thanks.

JB

Yep that's your answer

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Extremely slugish OS

Do a clean install of the OS and all software after backing up- you existing data.

Windows gets slower the longer you leave it and to be perfectly honest if you leave it alone for a year the system needs to be re-imaged or have the OS & Associated Software reloaded, sorry but there is no way around it it's just the way that Windows works.

Col

SLUGGISH WINDOWS

by mizellyrolls In reply to Extremely slugish OS

Same symptoms. Tried the usual fixes. Finally reinstalled. Running VISTA Home Premium.

