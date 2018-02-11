Search

F8 key won't work. Is there another way to "accept" UELA during XP install?

By Park1214 ·
I'm trying to do re-install Windows XP from my original disk. However, when I get to the EULA and hit F8 to accept the agreement, nothing happens. I tried using another keyboard but got the same result. I also made sure Toggle and/or Sticky Keys were not on. Is there any other key combination or trick I could try? Is it possibly my install cd?

Age could be the problem

by shasca In reply to F8 key won't work. Is the ...

Some older systems Bios' would only respond to a ps-2 keyboard during initial OS install. I'm assuming you are using USB
keyboards?

http://www.techspot.com/vb/all/windows/t-31751-How-can-I-enable-USB-support-in-BIOS-when-I-cant-hit-the-Delete-button-to-enter-BIOS.html

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/310923

PS2 keyboard

by .Martin. In reply to F8 key won't work. Is the ...

some BIOS's don't support USB keyboards, so give a PS2 keyboard a go.

Yes PS2

by Mohammad Oweis In reply to F8 key won't work. Is the ...

As they said, use a PS2 keyboard.
USB is not supported for some old systems.

Use the Fn Key

by cakurneck In reply to F8 key won't work. Is the ...

If your usb keyboard has a function key, press it then the F8 key. That has worked for me in the past.

Zombie Alert!!!

by Mehul Bhai In reply to Use the Fn Key

Fn keys are only on laptops.

