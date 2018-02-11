Age could be the problem
Some older systems Bios' would only respond to a ps-2 keyboard during initial OS install. I'm assuming you are using USB
keyboards?
http://www.techspot.com/vb/all/windows/t-31751-How-can-I-enable-USB-support-in-BIOS-when-I-cant-hit-the-Delete-button-to-enter-BIOS.html
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/310923
PS2 keyboard
some BIOS's don't support USB keyboards, so give a PS2 keyboard a go.
Yes PS2
As they said, use a PS2 keyboard.
USB is not supported for some old systems.
Use the Fn Key
If your usb keyboard has a function key, press it then the F8 key. That has worked for me in the past.
F8 key won't work. Is there another way to "accept" UELA during XP install?
