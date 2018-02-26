Router configuration
You can try two options,
Perform a continuous ping to that specific ip address from which your getting the alerts and check for the packet loss if packet loss is more that 25% , make a note of all the settings and then reset the router and remove all the cables connected and leave router to cool down for 5 minutes and then just connect one computer and then reconfiguring the router with the same settings and check weather your getting those errors or not
Failing router
