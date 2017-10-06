Search

Desktop

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

Fatal Exception

By randerson7 ·
I am running windows '98 with a 667 Mhz Celeron processor. After the machine is idle for a short time, I get a blue screen that says "Fatal exception 06 has occured at 0000.00000017. The current application will be terminated.
When I attempt to continue, I get no video and it freezes. I have to reset or hold the power button in for several seconds to reboot.
Any suggestions?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

Fatal Exception

by memyslfni1969 In reply to Fatal Exception

SYS INFO? WIN98SE? HD Type and MOBO maker, video sound v particularly do you have any virus software or firewall software installed? Have you installed anything new or check you event viewer/system logs for errors/

gravatar
Collapse -

by randerson7 In reply to Fatal Exception

Poster rated this answer.

gravatar
Collapse -

by randerson7 In reply to Fatal Exception

This question was closed by the author

Back to Desktop Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums