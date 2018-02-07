Search

FBI paid Geek Squad repair staff as informants

By tcavadias Staff
Tags: Security, Community
A freedom of information request revealed that the FBI used the Best Buy division's repair staff to flag illegal content.

The documents show that the FBI would regularly use Geek Squad employees as confidential human sources -- the agency's term for informants -- by taking calls from employees when they found something suspect.

According to the EFF's analysis of the documents, FBI agents would "show up, review the images or video and determine whether they believe they are illegal content" and seize the device so an additional analysis could be carried out at a local FBI field office.

Do you believe this violates Americans' constitutional rights to protections from unwarranted searches and seizures? We want to hear from you about this issue in the comments below!

Read the Full ZDNet Article: New documents reveal FBI paid Geek Squad repair staff as informants
