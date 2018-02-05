FC AZIIE motherboard and 56K modem
the best way to find out is go to the web site of the motherboard manufature, and the go to the website of the modem manufacture and check the compatability list , and specs for what you are looking for from your post it likes you are trying to build your own computer and the best way to do that is to make shure you review all the compatability and spec sheets.
FC AZIIE motherboard and 56K modem
I did this along time ago. I have been asking tech support and sales of both of the companies involved for sometime. Zoom has not really answered all my emails for sometime. My last question was, if I purchased their new Zoom 56 K modem with ver .92, would it work with this motherboard. Zoom Sales said it may or may not. They are very simalar units. Other than the Ver 92 which most ISP do not handle yet. Buy our external at twice the cost to avoid problems. But if DSL is offered to my area. Iwill no doubt switch again and the modem and price will be gone. Cable seems to high in my area. For some reason they still use a dialer. So I could not make a phone call while surfing. Thanks for trying
FC AZIIE motherboard and 56K modem
little value. Stay away from a Zoom 2925M.
Thanks in advance.
Richard Bolha
Dragon@one.net
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.