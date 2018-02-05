File permissions (deny copy)
Try manage the permission for users, groups, folders in the server.
I think you are out of luck.
Although the files exist on your server , they are actually being executed by the remote computers CPU and memory. This implies that the executable is being "copied" to the remote computers memory. There is no wayto distinguish between being copied to memory and being copied to hard disk (as far as permissions are concerned). Likewise with a simple file (only being read). When a Windows application opens a file from a remote location, a temporary copy of the files is created on the remote computer.
If your users are not technical you could rename the executable, hide the new file, and create a batch file to call up the hidden file.
On a novell network, I know it is possible to prevent the file being copied. I just don't seem to be able to do the same with 2000.
any ideas?
