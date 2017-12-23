General discussion
Find all instances of a cell value
I will explain better:
"A1" holds unique occurrences of ID#s. I need to find ALL occurrences from another sheet and check to see if a specific value is present in another column within that row. If this is the case then I need to take the date associated with that specific occurrence and compare it to the one on the unique record.
I would like this to be in VBA not a formula. This is sloppy and does not work but I will paste what I have so you can get an idea of what I am trying to do.
Set Rng2 = Range("A9:A1009")
Set Rng3 = Range(ctNum)
For Each Cell In Rng2
rowNum = Cell.Row
For Each Row In Rng3
.....and so on....
I know this sounds confusing... I apologize - Let me know where I can clarify if needed.
Thanks in advance everyone!
