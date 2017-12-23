Search

Software

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

find duplicate items and delete one

By Hunterzh ·
How to find duplicate items and delete one (row)?

In Excel 2000, we have one column with many items, some are duplicate. Now I can find duplicate items by using COUNTIF function. But there are so many items, over two thousand, with hundreds of duplicate items. I hope to delete one row (with larger address number) which has duplicated item.
How can I delete duplicate items quickly? By using a function, macro?
For example, cell B18 and B6 have duplicate items, now I want to delete row 18.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

Back to Software Forum
2 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums