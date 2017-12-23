Collapse -
by DKlippert
Use Data>Filter Advanced filter
Select the column
Choose the Copy to another location option
Enter the first cell of a target range
Put a check mark in Unique records only
find duplicate items and delete one
In Excel 2000, we have one column with many items, some are duplicate. Now I can find duplicate items by using COUNTIF function. But there are so many items, over two thousand, with hundreds of duplicate items. I hope to delete one row (with larger address number) which has duplicated item.
How can I delete duplicate items quickly? By using a function, macro?
For example, cell B18 and B6 have duplicate items, now I want to delete row 18.
