Search

Windows

General discussion

Gravatar
Locked

firewall that supports Active Directory

By LoveAnne ·
Hi everybody!

I am conducting a study of firewalls and I have a question about it. Is there any other firewall like the ISA server that can use the Active Directory of Windows 2000 for userbased rules? If you know any, please tell me.

Thank you very much for your big help and good day.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Comments

gravatar
Collapse -

firewall that supports Active Directory

by LoveAnne In reply to firewall that supports Ac ...

Point value changed by question poster.

gravatar
Collapse -

firewall that supports Active Directory

by chipcarper In reply to firewall that supports Ac ...

No there is no other product on the market that will integrate with W2K at this time.

gravatar
Collapse -

firewall that supports Active Directory

by LoveAnne In reply to firewall that supports Ac ...

Thank you then for your input.

gravatar
Collapse -

firewall that supports Active Directory

by LoveAnne In reply to firewall that supports Ac ...

This question was closed by the author

Back to Windows Forum
4 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums