firewall that supports Active Directory
by chipcarper
No there is no other product on the market that will integrate with W2K at this time.
I am conducting a study of firewalls and I have a question about it. Is there any other firewall like the ISA server that can use the Active Directory of Windows 2000 for userbased rules? If you know any, please tell me.
Thank you very much for your big help and good day.
