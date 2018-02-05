Floppy Disk
Depends on what you mean by stuck.
If you have a disk stuck in the drive, and this is a desktop PC, I would just go ahead and replace the drive.
For $12 or less, for a new drive, it is hardly worth the effort or risk to open up the drive and dislodge the disk.
If the drive doesn't work, the above also applies.
If you have a notebook, I suggest that you take it in to a repair center to have them assist you in removing the disk.
If this is not what you have going on, please provide more detail on the problem.
Chas
