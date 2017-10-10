Flow of webpage management
Very short question.....
If you mean the software side -
If you are just starting out, pick a package that will do some of the things for you (e.g Front Page, HoT MetaL). As you progress in knowledge and experience, you can "graduate" to some more encompassing packages (e.g. Cold Fusion).
If you are talking about the Content Side-
Try to move these decisions to someone in your marketing or PR side if you are a techie. If you are already in Marketing, PR or communications, you may want to find a single person to begin with to approve content and manage it and then branch out to more people as your site grows.
This question is too basic to really answer in a single posting.
I would suggest you read a book or paper on the structure of web development
to undestand the major steps and processes in web development. There are
lots of courses and seminars that cover this also. Sybase's current road show
on J2EE covers this quite well.
As for the management aspect, it's the same as managing any other development
project. If you have trouble with specific tasks and work estimates, find someone
you know & whose judgement you trust who has done web application design & development, Ask him/her to help you develop a project plan (or a task list, at the
very least). You'll both learn from the experience.
Howard Shidlowsky
www.webdeveloper.com has a section on site management if that's any help. They also have sections on all manner of things to do with the web, some basic and some advanced. Good resource for webmasters.
First of all that page is gonna be used for what?
If you plan an e-commerce or B2B or an application page than you have to parts, client side (browser) and server side and the thing could go on.
If you plan a nice and cozy webpage hire a webdesigner for 2 days and da daaaa your page is ready
