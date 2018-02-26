Folder Permissions

Search

By Memin
I'm having a problem with folders losing their security permissions. We have 2 domains and have a trust setup between the two. I have an application (On Win2K server) that automatically assigns permissions to the folders. The application and folders are on Domain1. When users are given persmission to the folders, only users from Domain1 keep their permissions and users from Domain2 lose them. I can't seem to figure it out, any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks.

