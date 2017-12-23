A lot depends upon what software they're using, and how
much work they wish to do. The basic is to give you
- read only access - this means you can open, but not change.
- the other would be to create a special group for you that gives you read only access. They then go through and give the group access to the folder, enter the folder and deny you access to the files. This is two actions for each - but it will give you the ability to see the file names and sizes and stats, but not contents.
In some software this can be done a lot easier than others, and in some by policy decisions.
Folder Permissions
My question. Is there a certain type of access (folder permission) that will allow my team to view memberships of the shares and not open/edit the files within?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.