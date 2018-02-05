FORMAT
What are you running now (OS)and how much memory do you have? and what type of memory?
Orginally had WIN95 and upgraded to WIN98-
HAVE ABOUT 30 MB extended memory.
You need "device=himem.sys" in the "config.sys" file on your boot-disk. Don't know how much you know of DOS, so just in case: config.sys is a text file, that should configure your DOS environment. You can (should) create it yourself. So, you needa formatted bootable diskette, with the format.com or .exe on it (which you seem to have), the himem.sys file and a config.sys file. Boot from that and try again, it will work.
Jim
At the boot time press F8, it will show you some options, go down to Safe Mode Command prompt Only, it could be the last option on it.
Then Type format c: /s /u
And format the hard disk.
But before you format your hard disk make sure you backedup all your important information and you have access to your CD rom so you can find the setup files to install Windows 98 again.
Before you format I recomend you to build start up disk on Windows
Good luck,
@lberto
a boot disk am starting with the command
"format c:" at the a: prompt. No problem-
until I encounter a message-"insufficient
memory".
Go to c: prompt and type in "DIR" and
get a readout. So my c: drive is ok. But
the "insufficient memory" has me puzzled.
Have Win98. ThANKS-
