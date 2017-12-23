formatted ibm machine including dos
Consider wiping the drive clean and starting over,
Boot computer,when startup screen appears press the designated key to open the BIOS configuration and set the drive to Auto,also make sure you have the C:\drive listed as the first boot option,exit and save
Using the Windows 98 startup disk in the A:drive,boot computer and at command prompt type Fdisk
Select to Delete the Primary DOS partition and proceed to follow the onscreen instructions to to partition and format the drive
Before fromatting set the Primary partition to active
Once you have completed the formatting,re-boot and select to run Setup w/cd-rom
Hope this Helps
Fdisk is a handy tool. this can be run from the first disk in a 6.22 dos install (real cheap on Ebay). use it to remove all partitions and reset the boot partition. A better tool is Drive pro:
http://www.storagesoft.com/products/drive_utils/drive_pro.asp
although this cost money, however if you do a lot of drive repair/virus repair it is worth it. Let me know if you need help with fdisk.
Go into your BIOS. The computer should tell you what key to press to get into the BIOS or Setup when you first turn it on. Set the first boot device to be your CD-ROM. Stick the Windows 98 CD in the drive. Exit and save the changes in your BIOS. Reboot the PC, and you should be getting into the Windows 98 setup.
