Formatting XML Doc for Excel 2000
Excel can save as XML (and does if you choose "save as webpage"). Make a small multi-page book. Save it as a web page and choose to save the whole book. You'll get multi-page XML if you have any formatting in the document (color, font, etc).
Check out the source code to that and duplicate it, changing what you need to change.
~nikki~
Hello Nikki,
Well, you have a good suggestion but I have tried this and the result is not multiple worksheets but multiple files which I'm sure you are aware.
The exported pseudo xml(html) points to remote files. I need all the worksheets and data to remain in a single file. According to spec this is possible but I have yet to successfully implement it.
Thanks for your help!
What I need to learn is how do I format an XML document to have multiple worksheets in Excel?
Note that I have been through everything I could find on this topic from Microsofts website and so far, the xml code does not work for me.
Thanks in advance!
